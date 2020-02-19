Latest


Gambhir's dream of FC cricket at Yamuna Sports Complex gets boost

  •   Wed, Feb 19 2020 05:39:40 PM

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS): Former India opener Gautam Gambhir's dream of hosting first-class cricket at the Yamuna Sports Complex is all set to get accomplished as the construction of two new dressing rooms inside the stadium is about to get completed.

The dressing room has been constructed keeping in mind the requirements of the cricketers.

Apart from it, tenders for flood lights, scoreboard and sight screen will be allocated soon. Moreover, suggestions are also being drawn for making it a stadium of international standard and all the work is likely to get over by June end.

Gambhir, who is a BJP lawmaker from East Delhi, wants first-class cricket to be played in the Yamuna Sports Complex by this September or October.

After all the work gets completed, clearance will be taken from the BCCI for organising a first-class game.

 
  

You might also like


LEAVE A COMMENT

Title : Gambhir's dream of FC cricket at Yamuna Sports Complex gets boost


 
 
 
 

 
You have 2000 characters left.

Disclaimer:

Please write your correct name and email address. Kindly do not post any personal, abusive, defamatory, infringing, obscene, indecent, discriminatory or unlawful or similar comments. Daijiworld.com will not be responsible for any defamatory message posted under this article.

Please note that sending false messages to insult, defame, intimidate, mislead or deceive people or to intentionally cause public disorder is punishable under law. It is obligatory on Daijiworld to provide the IP address and other details of senders of such comments, to the authority concerned upon request.

Hence, sending offensive comments using daijiworld will be purely at your own risk, and in no way will Daijiworld.com be held responsible.

Security Validation

Enter the characters in the image

 