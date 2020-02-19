Gambhir's dream of FC cricket at Yamuna Sports Complex gets boost

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS): Former India opener Gautam Gambhir's dream of hosting first-class cricket at the Yamuna Sports Complex is all set to get accomplished as the construction of two new dressing rooms inside the stadium is about to get completed.

The dressing room has been constructed keeping in mind the requirements of the cricketers.

Apart from it, tenders for flood lights, scoreboard and sight screen will be allocated soon. Moreover, suggestions are also being drawn for making it a stadium of international standard and all the work is likely to get over by June end.

Gambhir, who is a BJP lawmaker from East Delhi, wants first-class cricket to be played in the Yamuna Sports Complex by this September or October.

After all the work gets completed, clearance will be taken from the BCCI for organising a first-class game.