Dream11 is 'Official Fantasy Game' for European Cricket Series

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS): Dream11, Indias fantasy sports platform, has partnered with the European Cricket Network (ECN) to become the ‘Official Fantasy Game for the European Cricket Series (ECS) and European Cricket League (ECL) tournaments.

Apart from being the ‘Official Fantasy Game', Dream11 will also be the title sponsor' for all the ECS matches. This partnership further strengthens Dream11's association with the successful inaugural edition of the European Cricket League (ECL) which was played at the prestigious La Manga Club in Spain last year.

The ECN is on a mission to build and promote cricket in Europe, just like it is in England. Through this partnership, Dream11 is supporting the development of cricket in Europe and also promoting European Cricket in India. The Dream11 European Cricket Series (ECS), which is slated to kick off from March 2, is a T10 tournament that will be hosted in 20 cities within 14 countries across Europe.

Each city will witness a total of 20 matches bringing the total to 400 matches.

Speaking about the partnership, Daniel Weston, Founder of the ECL said: "The concept for the Dream11 European Cricket Series emerged after the success of the first edition of the European Cricket League last summer. The European Cricket League remains as the ‘Champions League of European Cricket' and the new Dream11 European Cricket Series will ignite domestic European Cricket. I greatly appreciate the efforts and innovative thinking from Dream11 to make the partnership a reality. They understand our vision to develop domestic cricket in Europe as fast as possible so that we can reach our long term goal of making cricket the number one summer team sport in Europe."